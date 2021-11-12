-$0.60 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evelo Biosciences.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $19.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
