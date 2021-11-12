$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.92. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. 1,908,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

