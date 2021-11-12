$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $213.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

