$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

