$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $2,832,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -73.97%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

