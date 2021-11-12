$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.55. 14,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $348.85.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

