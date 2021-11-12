$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $7.57 on Friday, hitting $356.94. 23,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,309. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $360.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

