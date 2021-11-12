$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.