$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

NYSE A opened at $158.79 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.