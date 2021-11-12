$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.73. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

MKTX stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.93. 11,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,751. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $601.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MarketAxess by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 449,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,957,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

