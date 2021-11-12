$1.92 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.23. 3,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,384. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

