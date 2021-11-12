$1.92 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.23. 3,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,384. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

