$101.93 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $101.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.27 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $48.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $399.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.08 million to $401.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $405.35 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

DCOM stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

