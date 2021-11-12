$106.04 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $106.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $405.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.77 million to $409.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $440.74 million, with estimates ranging from $428.23 million to $449.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 223,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,261. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

