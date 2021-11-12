1,141,100 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,491,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

