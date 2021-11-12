125,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.23% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000.

Shares of SBEA opened at $10.17 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

