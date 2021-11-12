13,616 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 48.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 43,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares during the period.

NYSE:GE opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

