$139.92 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $139.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.83 million and the highest is $140.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $460.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

