$14.29 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report sales of $14.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 1,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

