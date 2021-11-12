$147.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $147.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $517.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $528.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $567.15 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

