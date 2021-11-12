1,494,629 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,494,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.74% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YTPG opened at $9.89 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

