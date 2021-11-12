$17.65 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $4,762,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,974,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.29. 79,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,614. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

