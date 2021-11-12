1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $241.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

