1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $42.73 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,540 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $42,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

