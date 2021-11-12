1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $51.60 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421,286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.97%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

