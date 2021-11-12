1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,318,377 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318,377 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

AMAT opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

