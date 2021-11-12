199,900 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $919.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

