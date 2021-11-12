$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 157,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Ally Financial by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 44,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,319,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,840. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

