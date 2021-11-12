$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 393,792 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.81. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

