$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

TAP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 1,249,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

