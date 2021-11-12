$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $5.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270,363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,475.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNX traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 176,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,461. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

