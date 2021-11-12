$202.45 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report sales of $202.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $206.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $781.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $820.50 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. 2,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.