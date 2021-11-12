2,044,920 Shares in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,044,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,765,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

EM opened at $2.74 on Friday. Smart Share Global Limited has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.