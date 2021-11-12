2,045 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

