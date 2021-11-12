$217.38 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $217.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $146.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $768.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $642.93 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $661.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,246 shares of company stock worth $4,315,692. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. 294,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,948. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

