225,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $176,000.

EJFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 11,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

