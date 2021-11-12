23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ME stock traded down 0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.62. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 7.01 and a 12-month high of 18.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 23andMe stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ME. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

