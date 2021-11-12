$25.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce $25.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.10 million to $25.90 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $117.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $118.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $152.45 million, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS traded up $16.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 394,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $676.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.12. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

