$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after acquiring an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,871. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

