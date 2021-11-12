$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after acquiring an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,871. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.