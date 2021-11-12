$266.07 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $266.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.40 million and the lowest is $261.20 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 189,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $41.35.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,457 shares of company stock worth $9,555,122. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.