27,317 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,537,000.

CHK opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

