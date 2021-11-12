28,144 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236,340 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 254,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. 346,359 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

