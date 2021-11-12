28,500 Shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after buying an additional 223,627 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

BDTX stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

