28,522 Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 178.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

BKIE stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19.

