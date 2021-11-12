2,871 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $226.85. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

