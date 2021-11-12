2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $57.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TWOU opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. 2U has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

