$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,110.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $11.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 million to $15.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
