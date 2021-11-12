$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,110.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $11.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 million to $15.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

