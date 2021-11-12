304 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $965.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $898.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $654.87 and a twelve month high of $971.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.