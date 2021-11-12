$307.22 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce sales of $307.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.44 million and the highest is $335.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,774 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 399,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. Enova International has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.