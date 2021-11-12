321 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

