34,596 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 571,972 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 441,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 270.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $8,438,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.